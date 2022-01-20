MicroStrategy Enters OEM Partnership with Cardinality; Street Says Buy

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) has entered into a new OEM partnership with Cardinality.ai to provide artificial intelligence (AI) powered insights to Citizens, Caseworkers, and Policy Leaders at speed and scale.

Cardinality is a data technology group that helps government agencies achieve better outcomes through AI solutions. With MicroStrategy’s capabilities of delivering analytics and productivity applications, government agencies will secure trusted apps and insights as part of Cardinality SaaS solutions.

The partnership is a continuation of Cardinality’s strategy to offer complete, configurable, AI-embedded solutions that can be implemented easily by government agencies.

Cardinality CEO Thiag Loganathan, said, “Our mission is to make it easy for government technology leaders to modernize fast and for policy leaders to continuously improve citizen outcomes.”

The Senior Vice-President, Public Sector at MicroStrategy, Rick “Ozzie” Nelson, said, “MicroStrategy highly values its OEM partnerships, and we are thrilled to team with Cardinality.ai to deliver premier solutions to help our government partners meet their mission and business objectives.”

Stock Rating

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill reiterated a Hold rating on MicroStrategy and lowered the price target to $580 from $620. The new price target implies 26% upside potential from current levels.

Overall, the rest of the Street has a bullish outlook on the cryptocurrency stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The average MicroStrategy price target of $800.33 implies upside potential of about 73.8% from current levels.

Risk Analysis

Investors should always be aware of the risks involved in any stock. According to the TipRanks’ Risk Factors tool, MSTR is at risk mainly from one factor: Finance and Corporate, which contributes 48% to the total 50 risks identified for the stock.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

Encompass Health to Spin off Home Health and Hospice Business

U.S. Bancorp Falls 7.8% on Q4 Earnings Miss

Disney Forms International Hub to Bolster DTC Business