Microsoft, Samsung To Develop Online Portal For Smart Building Management

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Samsung have partnered up to build a set of digital maintenance tools to help building owners and property management companies optimize costs and equipment.

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft’s Azure cloud technology solutions will be combined with Samsung’s smart home appliances and devices. Microsoft’s Azure platform will process data messaging from millions of building devices and then use machine learning and AI to help building managers and operators determine what issues should be addressed in what order, and then link to Dynamics 365 Field Service to determine who is the right person, with the right skills, in the right location to resolve the issue.

With this new tool, building managers would be able to create an integrated dashboard for handling building issues in real time potentially before failure messages, saving time and resources.

“With Azure Digital Twins, we can create comprehensive digital models of entire environments and a living digital replica of real-world things, places, business processes and people to help customers gain insights that drive better products, optimization of operations, and cost reduction,” said Sam George, corporate VP at Microsoft’s Azure IoT. “Together we’ll bring the best of Microsoft’s easy-to-use and secure Azure platform, with Samsung’s expertise in connected devices and appliances to streamline building operations and maintenance.”

The collaboration will use data from Samsung’s range of smart refrigerators, washing machines, vacuums, air purifiers, ovens and other devices connected through its intelligent SmartThings platform. Such data integration allows building operators to monitor nearly all devices in real time, identify issues and take appropriate measures before real damage happens, should a problem occur.

Shares in Microsoft have already gained 32% this year as the tech giant benefited from increased demand for remote services and cloud solutions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss last week raised the firm’s price target to $230 (11% upside potential) from $198 and maintained a Buy rating as management continues to prioritize digital transformation, cloud computing, security, and collaboration.

“As COVID-19 is likely accelerating public cloud adoption, Microsoft should be able to sustain growth given it is the preferred vendor for managing hybrid cloud environments,” Weiss said.

Overall, the stock scores 21 Buy ratings versus 1 Hold and 1 Sell rating from analysts adding up to a Strong Buy consensus. In light of the recent rally, the average price target of $214.17 implies a modest 3.4% upside potential over the coming year. (See Microsoft stock analysis on TipRanks)

