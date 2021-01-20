MGM Resorts Walks Away From Takeover Bid For Entain

On Jan. 19, MGM Resorts declared that it will not make a revised bid for Entain. MGM Resorts had proposed earlier this month a $11 billion takeover of Entain – a British sports betting and gaming company. However, Entain had rejected the offer stating that MGM Resorts was undervaluing the company “significantly”. Entain owns gambling and sports betting sites including Bwin, Coral, and Eurobet.

MGM Resorts’ (MGM) shares closed at $30.53 on Jan. 19. The company, however, stated that it was still committed to BetMGM – its online sports betting and gaming joint venture with Entain.

The CEO of MGM Resorts, Bill Hornbuckle, said, “We believe that BetMGM has established itself as a top three leader in its markets and we remain committed to working with Entain to ensure its strong momentum continues as it expects to be operational in 20 states by the end of 2021.” (See MGM stock analysis on TipRanks)

The casino group had stated at its 3Q earnings call that it is looking at BetMGM as a long-term venture and intends to position it as a leader in online sports betting and gaming in the US. At the end of September last year, BetMGM had a collective market share of 18% for the US states where online and retail sports betting and gaming took place.

The company had stated at its 3Q earnings call that it is targeting net revenues between $150 to $160 million in FY20 from this joint venture.

After the announcement, Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. Beynon said that while the deal made strategic sense for the company, he believed that MGM had maximum financial flexibility of only 25% to negotiate a price for Entain that resulted in MGM walking away from the bid. According to Beynon, this indicates that MGM “remains disciplined around its balance sheet”.

Overall, the analyst consensus is a Hold with one analyst recommending a Buy, 8 analysts suggesting a Hold, and 2 analysts recommending a Sell on the stock. The average price target of $24.67 implies an approximately 19.2% downside potential to current levels.

Related News:

Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Fuels 4Q Sales Boom; Shares Pop 12%

Disney Delays Reopening Of Paris Theme Park By Two Months

Logitech Lifts FY21 Outlook After 3Q Beat; Street Is Bullish