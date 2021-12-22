Mastercard to Snap up McDonald’s Dynamic Yield; Street Says Buy

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Financial services major Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) recently announced that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire Dynamic Yield, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) personalization platform and decision engine company.

The financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022, have been kept under wraps. Following the news, Mastercard shares jumped 4.1% to close at $350.74 during yesterday’s extended trade.

Strategic Impact

Dynamic Yield’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, which leverages the power of advanced AI, will allow Mastercard to provide customers a more personalized experience with a unified consumer engagement and loyalty hub.

Notably, this acquisition fits right in with Mastercard’s record of providing customized services to its users.

Management Commentary

President of Data & Services at Mastercard, Raj Seshadri, said “With Dynamic Yield’s expertise and our scale and relationships, we’ll be able to bring the connections between the end consumer and our customers to new heights,”

Analyst Ratings

Recently, Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst, however, lowered the price target from $400 to $380, which implies 12.8% upside potential from current levels.

According to Analysts Ratings, the stock has a Strong Buy based on 12 unanimous Buys. The average Mastercard price target of $436 implies upside potential of 24.3% from current levels. Shares have gained 5.6% over the past year.

