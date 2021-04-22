Lockheed Martin Announces 2Q Dividend, Partners With Intel And ORock On Cloud Security Solution

Lockheed Martin Corp. has declared a dividend of $2.60 for 2Q 2021. The payable date for the dividend is June 25 and the record date is set as June 1.

Additionally, on April 21, hybrid cloud service provider ORock Technologies announced a partnership with Intel and Lockheed Martin (LMT) to offer ORockCloud with Hardened Security.

This product offering provides commercial as well as federal organizations with a solution to address mission-critical workloads and high-performance computing (HPC) applications with higher security and increased performance.

Notably, ORockCloud offers integration of Lockheed Martin’s Secure Runtime Environment (SRE) with Intel’s 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processors, which isolates the runtime environment of an enterprise. This ensures data confidentiality, integrity, and higher availability.

Adam Miller, Advanced Programs Director at Lockheed Martin, said, “Lockheed Martin, Intel, and ORock Technologies will transform an organization’s ability to better defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.”

Miller added, “With Intel’s computing platform experience, this partnership extends to ORock Technologies’ secure cloud platform for organizations to accelerate their operations and expand rapidly without sacrificing Quality of Service.” (See Lockheed Martin stock analysis on TipRanks)

On April 9, Wolfe Research analyst Michael Maugeri initiated coverage of the stock with a Hold rating but did not assign any price target. Maugeri believes Lockheed Martin’s fundamentals will be “washed out” by valuation as the market gets used to the company’s new CEO.

Consensus among analysts is that Lockheed Martin is a Moderate Buy, based on 5 Buys and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of $420.43 implies an upside potential of 8.6%. Shares have gained about 9.1% over the past month.

