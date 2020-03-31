Kohl’s Furloughs Workers, Draws Down $1 Billion Credit Line to Cope With Coronavirus Impact

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) said on Monday it would extend its store closures and furlough employees due to the “significant impact” of the coronavirus on its business operations.

In addition, the department store operator announced that it would take the following measures to maintain financial flexibility: drawing down on its $1 billion revolving credit line, cutting spending by about $500 million, suspending share repurchases and evaluating its dividend plan.

Kohl’s paid salaries for two weeks to all store and store distribution center employees. The company said it would continue to provide health benefits to furloughed employees. Furthermore, Kohl’s chief executive officer Michelle Gass, will forgo her salary.

