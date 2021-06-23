KKR to Acquire Majority Stake in Education Perfect

Global investment firm, KKR & Co (KKR), has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Australian and New Zealand education technology company Education Perfect (EP).

Along with offering pre-built lessons, EP provides data analytics and tools for automated marking, feedback, secure assessment, and differentiation. The company currently caters to over 3,000 schools, 50,000 teachers, and one million students across more than 50 countries.

KKR Director George Aitken said, “Digital transformation in K-12 education is at an early stage compared to other industries, and EP is well-positioned to drive this on a larger, global scale.” (See KKR & Co stock chart on TipRanks)

Aitken added, “We are excited to work with Education Perfect’s talented team to strengthen its market-leading position in Australia and New Zealand, accelerate its growth, and expand its international presence.”

This transaction is part of KKR’s Global Impact strategy, which is focused on investing in companies that contribute towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Recently, Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and a $63 price target (7.6% upside potential).

Noting KKR’s strong Q1 performance, Schorr commented, “ Transaction fees and book value growth helped drive a nice beat for KKR but just about each of the KPIs were impressive as KKR continues to reap the benefits of its investments and very accommodative backdrop.“

Consensus on the Street is a Moderate Buy based on 8 Buys and 3 Holds. The average KKR analyst price target of $64 implies 9.3% upside potential. Shares have surged 86% over the past year.

