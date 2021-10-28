Hudson Pacific Reports Upbeat Q3 Results

Devina Lohia- October 28, 2021, 4:16 AM EDT

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) reported strong Q3 results. Headquartered in Los Angeles, shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of office and studio properties have gained 38.5% over the past year.

The company reported Q3 Funds from Operations (FFO) of $0.45 per share. The company reported an FFO of $0.41 per share in the prior-year period.

Positively, total revenues jumped 16% year-over-year to $ $227.6 million. However, the company reported a net loss per share of $0.06 versus a net loss of $0.04 recorded in the prior-year quarter.

During the quarter, the company said that it achieved strong double-digit same-store office and studio cash NOI growth of 11% and 46%, respectively. (See Hudson Pacific Properties stock charts on TipRanks)

Concurrent with the results, the REIT narrowed its 2021 full-year guidance and also provided guidance for the fourth quarter. For FY2021, the company now forecasts FFO in the range of $1.95 to $1.99 per share. For Q4, FFO is expected to be $0.48 to $0.50 per share.

Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman commented, “Hudson Pacific remains very well positioned as we continue to navigate the pandemic and look to a return to office for most of our tenants by year-end or early 2022. Our studio and office tenants continue to pay rent and any deferrals.”

Following the quarterly results, BMO Capital analyst John Kim reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with the price target of $30 (9.7% upside potential).

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 2 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell. The average Hudson Pacific Properties price target of $31 implies 13.4% upside potential from current levels.

Related News:
Otis Drops 4.4% Despite Q3 Beat and Improved FY2021 Outlook
Crane Delivers 103% EPS Growth 103% and Boosts FY2021 Outlook
Albany International Posts Q3 Beat and Raises FY2021 Guidance

You May Also Like
Insiders
Top Smart Score
Top 25 Analysts

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts