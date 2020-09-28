Hawaiian Airlines To Offer Hawaii-Bound Travelers Covid Tests; Street Says Hold

In its latest effort to attract passengers amid coronavirus-led suppressed air-travel demand, Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings announced that it will now offer drive-through COVID-19 tests to travelers from some U.S. mainland cities flying to the Hawaiian Islands.

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) has partnered with Worksite Labs for the drive-through COVID-19 testing program. The program will make it easier for customers to travel to the Hawaiian Islands that have mandatory 14-day quarantine requirements upon arrival. Hawaiian Holdings expects to start the program around October 15.

As per the company, passengers will be charged $90 for results with a 36 hours waiting time, and $150 for a day-of-travel express service. Initially, the air carrier will operate the testing labs near Los Angeles and San Francisco international airports. (See HA stock analysis on TipRanks).

On Sept. 15, Seaport Global analyst Daniel Mckenzie initiated coverage on Hawaiian Holdings with a Hold rating. Mckenzie expects near-term revenue trends to remain depressed for Hawaiian Holdings given its home country’s government rule of 14-day mandatory quarantine for passengers travelling to the island.

Overall, the Street is sidelined on the stock with a Hold analyst consensus. With shares down over 56% year-to-date, the average analyst price target of $13.50 implies an upside potential of 5.5% from current levels.

Related News:

Delta To Incur Up To $2.5B In Jet Retirement Charges In 3Q

Raytheon Wins $212.8M US Missile Contract For UAE; Street Is Bullish

American Airlines Inks $5.5B US Treasury Loan; Shares Rise