Goldman Sachs Gives Employees 10 Days of Family Leave Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) is offering its employees worldwide an additional 10 days of leave to help them care for their children or elderly relatives and to cope with the unique circumstances related to the coronavirus impact.

“We recognize our people are dealing with personal circumstances related to the profound impact of COVID-19, whether it be protecting their health, caring for a child whose school or daycare services are unavailable, adjusting to a new routine, tending to an ill or elderly family member,” Bentley de Beyer, Goldman’s Global Head of Human Capital Management, wrote in a memo to employees. “To support employees, we will now offer 10 days of family leave to our people globally to care for family members, as needed, due to COVID-19 related illness or childcare needs, including homeschooling.”

Goldman Sachs employees will be able to take the 10 days of leave throughout 2020. The allowance is in addition to the firm’s other benefits and offerings, including other leave programs, that can add relief to employees, according to De Beyer.

