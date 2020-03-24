General Electric’s Aviation to Cut 10% of Workforce as Air Travel Demand Freezes

Sharon Wrobel- March 24, 2020, 8:58 AM EDT

General Electric’s (GE) aviation unit said it will cut 10% of its U.S. workforce as most air travel has to come to a halt in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Culp announced in a letter to employees that he will forgo his full salary this year. The company expects cost-cutting measures and cash actions to translate into $500 million to $1 billion in savings in 2020. General Electric’s “financial position is sound”, Culp said in the letter.

Wall Street analysts are slightly cautious about recommending General Electric as 9 have a Buy rating on the stock and 6 have a Hold rating, adding up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $12.65 per share.  Should the target be met, shares could be in for a 107% twelve-month gain. (See General Electric’s Stock Analysis on TipRanks)

Shares of the company on Monday fell to the lowest level in at least five years, tumbling 6.3% to $6.11 in U.S. trading.

Related News:
GE Healthcare Ramps Up Ventilator Production as Coronavirus Fuels Demand
Is Boeing Going Bankrupt? Analyst Weighs In
A Hewlett Packard Bull Cuts His Price Target on the Stock Citing ‘Market Weakness’

 

You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Smart Investor Newsletter 35% return over the S&P 500 YTD
A look into the portfolios of the top 25 analysts on Wall Street

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts