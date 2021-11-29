GE Healthcare Unveils Digital Technologies to Solve Healthcare Issues

GE Healthcare, the healthcare subsidiary of multinational conglomerate General Electric Company (GE), recently revealed a line of innovative digital products to address widespread issues in the healthcare sector. The solutions include patient screening, diagnostics, therapy planning, guidance and monitoring.

The AI solutions for the healthcare industry are aimed at increasing efficiency, productivity and reducing pressure on clinicians. Further, making a more resilient and sustainable healthcare industry and providing people increased access to care remain the driving points of the launch.

Some of the products launched include SIGNA Hero, SIGNA Artist Evo and Revolution Apex platform.

Management Commentary

The CEO of GE Healthcare, Kieran Murphy, said, “Healthcare is at a turning point and at GE Healthcare we are using our clinical expertise and know-how to deliver innovative technologies and solutions that help solve healthcare’s most pressing problems, advance precision health and improve patient lives.”

Price Target

Recently, Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a price target of $100, which implies upside potential of 2.4% from current levels.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 7 Buys and 5 Holds. The average General Electric price target of $119.92 implies that the stock has upside potential of 22.8% from current levels. Shares have gained 20.1% over the past year.

