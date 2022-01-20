fuboTV Brings FanView to AppleTV Through Its Multiview Feature

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) recently announced the expansion of its Multiview mode on Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) streaming platfrom, Apple TV.

Following the news, shares of the company declined 3.2% to close at $11.94 on Wednesday.

Strategic Impact

The company remains keen on incorporating interactivity into its live TV streaming experience with a focus on enhancing its FanView feature. The expansion of the Multiview mode on Apple TV is a strategic step in that endeavour.

Now, subscribers can create their own custom sports viewing dashboard on Apple TV, combining multiple streams (Multiview) with live stats and scores (FanView), customizable according to their needs. With this, subscribers can now watch up to two live sporting events simultaneously.

Management Commentary

The Chief Product Officer of fuboTV, Mike Berkley, said, “We know our subscribers want to keep track of multiple games and leagues, and they want to engage with what they’re watching. That’s why we’re thrilled to bring a new iteration of our very popular Multiview feature for Apple TV that lets them watch multiple games at once alongside FanView’s real-time scores and stats. We believe this is the most personalized and customized TV viewing experience available in the market.”

Stock Rating

Recently, Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $60, which implies upside potential of 402.5% from current levels.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 5 Buys and 3 Holds. The average fuboTV stock price prediction of $36.33 implies that the stock has upside potential of 204.3% from current levels. Shares have declined about 60.4% over the past year.

News Sentiment

News Sentiment for FUBO is Neutral based on 3 articles over the past seven days. 100% of the articles have Bullish sentiment, compared to a sector average of 61%.

