Enanta’s Q4 Loss Meets Expectations

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ENTA ) has reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 (ended September 30, 2021). The biotechnology company engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases.

The company has delivered a loss of $1.22 per share, in line with analysts’ expectations. It had reported a loss of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year. (See Enanta stock chart on TipRanks)

Revenues during the quarter stood at $23.6 million, lagging the Street’s estimate of $26.3 million.

While research and development expenses stood at $48.9 million, general and administrative expenses rose 25.4% year-over-year to $8.4 million.

The CEO and President of Enanta, Jay R. Luly, said, “Looking ahead, we expect to make significant advancements across our pipeline and are on schedule to select a new clinical development candidate from our RSV L-inhibitor program by year-end and to report initial data from RSVP in the first half of 2022.”

FY 2022 Guidance

For Fiscal Year 2022, the company expects to incur research and development expenses in the range of $150 million to $170 million. It expects general and administrative expenses to be between $35 million to $41 million.

Wall Street’s Take

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 5 Buys, 3 Holds and 1 Sell. The average Enanta price target of $92.78 implies 23.4% upside potential from current levels.

Bullish Investors Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Enanta with 37.4% of investors on TipRanks increasing their exposure to ENTA stock over the past 30 days.

