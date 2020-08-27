Elastic Narrows Loss In 1Q; Oppenheimer Lifts PT

Elastic N.V. reported better-than-expected 1Q results and provided upbeat guidance for 2Q. The search company’s adjusted EPS of a loss of $0.06 exceeded Street estimates of a loss of $0.18. In the year-ago period, the company posted a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share.

Elastic’s (ESTC) 1Q revenues grew 44% to $128.9 million year-on-year and surpassed the Street consensus of $120.9 million.

Elastic provided 2Q revenue guidance of $129-$131 million, which is above analysts’ expectations of $128.9 million. Moreover, the company expects non-GAAP loss per share between $0.22 and $0.20 in the quarter compared with Street estimates of a loss of $0.24. (See ESTC stock analysis on TipRanks).

Following the 1Q results, Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron lifted the stock’s price target to $125 (10.6% upside potential) from $100 and reiterated a Buy rating. Kidron pointed to multiple growth catalysts for the company, including a recovery in business activity, strong customer metrics, and improving margins and free cash flows.

Currently, the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock. The Strong Buy analyst consensus is based on 9 Buys and 2 Holds. With shares up about 76% year-to-date, the average price target of $106.91 implies downside potential of about 5.4% to current levels.

