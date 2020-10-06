Dollar Tree To Add 25,000 Workers In Holiday Season Hiring Spree

Dollar Tree is planning to hire more than 25,000 employees as the store chain gears up for its peak sales holiday season.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) said the new posts will be offered at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and the company’s US distribution centers during its 5th annual nationwide hiring event from October 19 through October 23.

The company is seeking to fill permanent full-time and part-time store openings in the roles of store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers, and stocking associates, as well as seasonal holiday help. The open positions at Dollar Tree’s distribution centers include management, as well as full-time and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, and warehouse associates.

“Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are excited to bring aboard motivated individuals as we provide our customers with great values this holiday season in convenient, easy-to-shop locations,” said Dollar Tree’s Betty Click. “As a growth company with two distinguished brands and more than 15,000 stores and 26 US distribution centers, now is a great time to join our teams.”

Dollar Tree operated 15,479 stores across 48 states and 5 Canadian provinces as of August 1, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith recently reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $113 price target (26% upside potential) after the company reported solid Q2 results with a muted Q3 outlook.

“Q3 is off to a good start from a sales perspective, but core-DLTR EBIT continues to be lackluster and trend down y/y, which stifles EPS growth for the model overall,” Keith wrote in a note to investors. “And while COVID dynamics are certainly an external tailwind that can last through 2H and into 2021, we have trouble pointing to needle-moving internal initiatives at this time.”

“Valuation at 16x our NTM EPS is somewhat attractive vs. a 3-yr mean of 17x and margin compares for core-DLTR remain easy through 2H,” the analyst summed up. (See Dollar Tree stock analysis on TipRanks)

Overall, 6 Buys, 7 Holds and no Sell ratings add up to a cautiously optimistic Moderate Buy consensus for Dollar Tree. The stock has declined 4.3% year-to-date but the average analyst price target of $110.82 indicates upside potential of 23% lies ahead in the coming months.

Related News:

PepsiCo To Beat Annual Profit Bets As Pandemic Fuels Demand For Snacks

Walmart Inks £6.8B Sale Of UK’s Asda To Issa Brothers, TDR Capital

Gap Spikes 5% On Holiday Hiring Plans