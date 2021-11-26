Curaleaf Enhances Presence in Florida with Spring Hill Dispensary

Cannabis consumer products provider Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF) recently announced that it has opened its 38th dispensary in the state of Florida.

The new dispensary is located in the Spring Hill location at 4287 Mariner Blvd. Moreover, this is the company’s fifth dispensary to open in Florida in 2021. Also, the company has added over 1,000 new retail and cultivation jobs throughout the state in 2021.

With this new dispensary, customers of the region will have access to Curaleaf’s wide array of flower, vape and ingestible offerings, along with patients having access to Curaleaf’s latest product releases.

Management Commentary

The President of Curaleaf Regional, Matt Darin, said, “Expanding access to high-quality cannabis care is one of Curaleaf’s guiding values, and we look forward to serving and empowering even more cannabis patients in Hernando County through our new Spring Hill location. In addition to supporting Florida’s dynamic patient community, we are also proud to provide meaningful professional opportunities within the local cities we serve and showcase cannabis’ wider positive social impact through our 38 dispensaries across the state.”

Price Target

Recently, Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $23.63, which implies upside potential of 135.3% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 9 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Curaleaf price target of $18.90 implies upside potential of 88.3% from current levels.

Smart Score

Curaleaf scores a 7 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock is likely to perform in line with the market expectations. Shares have declined 8% over the past year.

