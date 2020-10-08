Cowen Raises Norfolk Southern’s PT On 3Q Outlook

Amit Singh- October 8, 2020, 10:57 AM EDT

On October 8, Cowen & Co. lifted the price target on Norfolk Southern’s (NSC) stock to $221 (1.9% upside potential) from $208 and maintained a Buy rating after the railroad company pre-announced its 3Q results.

On Oct. 7, Norfolk Southern announced that it anticipates 3Q operating revenue of $2.5 billion, in-line with the Street consensus of $2.495 billion. The company expects adjusted EBIT of $933 million, adjusted railway operating expenses of $1.57 billion and an adjusted operating ratio of 62.5%. The company is set to report 3Q results on Oct. 28. (See NSC stock analysis on TipRanks)

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised his 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates to $9.02 and $11.35, from $8.80 and $11.25, respectively, after the company’s 3Q sales beat his estimate of $2.4 billion. Its adjusted EBIT also came ahead of Seidl’s estimate of $846 million. The analyst is also positive on the company’s “cost efforts in the quarter even as volumes recovered.”

Currently, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. The Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on 10 Buys, 5 Holds and 3 Sells. The average price target of $219.47 implies upside potential of about 1.2% to current levels. Shares have risen by about 11.7% year-to-date.

Related News:
Integra Jumps 6% On Raised 3Q Sales Outlook
Alphatec Pops 21% On 3Q Sales Guidance Beat; Street Says Buy
Ocular Lifted By Strong 3Q Prelim Net Product Sales

You May Also Like
Insiders
Top Smart Score
Top 25 Analysts

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts