Constellium Wins 10-Year Contract With Airbus; Shares Pop 10%

Aluminium parts maker Constellium (CSTM) said it signed a 10-year contract to supply Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with aerospace aluminium products sending its shares up 10%.

Under the terms of the agreement, Constellium will supply Airbus with a range of advanced aluminium rolled and extruded products, including wing skin panels, sheets for fuselage panels, and rectangular and pre-machined plates for structural components.

In addition, Constellium will continue to supply its proprietary aluminium-lithium alloy solutions, Airware, a technology offering a combination of unique strength and weight properties.

“This agreement strengthens the long-standing partnership between Constellium and Airbus and further demonstrates the leadership role that Constellium holds in the market for advanced aluminium products and solutions,” said Constellium’s CEO Jean-Marc Germain. “We look forward to working with Airbus to continue growing our relationship through our comprehensive product development, manufacturing, supply chain and recycling capabilities.”

Airbus shares advanced 8.3% to $77.76.

Constellium will supply Airbus with products from its plants in Issoire and Montreuil-Juigné, France, and Ravenswood, West Virginia, USA. The company produces aluminium products for a broad range of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging manufacturing.

Shares in Constellium rose 10% to $9.65 in early afternoon U.S. trading after more than doubling since March 20. The stock though is still down some 28% year-to-date as the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic hit the businesses of many of its clients.

Five-star analyst Gus Richard at Northland Securities last month lowered his price target to $12 from $20, while maintaining a Buy rating on the stock.

“Management acted quickly to COVID-19 by lowering costs and improving liquidity,” Richard wrote in a note to investors. “While we expect a severe recession over the next 12 to 18 months, we believe that CSTM is well positioned to outlast the downturn.”

Richard added that FCF was improved by cost cutting, optimizing working capital, and capex cuts.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a bullish outlook on the stock. The Strong Buy consensus boasts 4 Buy versus 1 Hold rating. The $12.60 average price target means analysts forecast shares will rise another 32% in the coming 12 months. (See Constellium stock analysis on TipRanks).

