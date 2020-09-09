Compugen Starts Dosing In Early-Stage Combination Study For Solid Tumors

Israel-based cancer immunotherapy firm Compugen announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 study of COM701 with Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Opdivo and their investigational anti-TIGIT antibody-BMS-986207 for solid tumors.

Compugen’s (CGEN) early-stage study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary antitumor activity of COM701 (the company’s first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody) in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) and BMS-986207.

The study, which will initially enroll about 100 patients, will evaluate the simultaneous blockade of three immune checkpoint pathways, PVRIG, TIGIT and PD-1, and will accelerate the clinical evaluation of the’s company DNAM axis hypothesis and biomarker strategy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Notably, the DNAM axis hypothesis suggests that PVRIG and TIGIT are two parallel and complementary inhibitory pathways and that blocking them may be required in certain tumor types to generate or enhance an anti-tumor immune response.

Anat Cohen-Dayag, Compugen’s President and CEO stated, “The science we have elucidated behind this axis, combined with the preliminary antitumor activity observed in our Phase 1 COM701 study, suggest that our highly differentiated clinical path of targeting PVRIG simultaneously with TIGIT and PD-1 blockers has the potential to expand cancer immunotherapy treatment options to new patient populations.” (See CGEN stock analysis on TipRanks)

On August 19, Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch reaffirmed a Buy rating on Compugen with a price target of $19.00.

Compugen stock has advanced by a stellar 159% year-to-date and the 12-month average price target of $19.33 implies upside potential of 25% ahead. The Street has a Strong Buy consensus for Compugen based on 3 recent Buy ratings.

