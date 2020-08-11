Citigroup Doubles Carvana’s PT On Higher Sales Bet

Amit Singh- August 11, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT

Citigroup raised Carvana’s price target to $240 (26.3% upside potential) from $120, citing expectations for higher unit sales driven by the online shopping boom. Shares in the e-commerce company for buying and selling used cars, are rising 1.6% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Citigroup analyst Nicholas Jones maintained a Buy rating on Carvana (CVNA), saying that “the odds of the company reaching its 2M retail unit per year long-term target have increased dramatically” with “consumer preferences having rapidly shifted.”

On Aug. 5, Carvana reported a 2Q loss of $0.62 per share, compared with analysts’ expectations for a loss of $0.79 per share. 2Q revenues of $1.12 billion increased 13% year-over-year but missed the analysts’ estimates of $1.15 billion.

Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia and CFO Mark Jenkins said in a letter to shareholders that the “current inventory is meaningfully limiting sales, making growing inventory our top company priority.” They added that the second quarter “started at the peak of Covid-19 related economic disruption and ended with structural shifts in customer preferences leading to the strongest demand we have ever seen.”

Currently, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. The Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on 10 Buys and 5 Holds. Following this year’s 107% stock rally, the average price target of $189.71 now implies that shares are almost fully priced. (See CVNA stock analysis on TipRanks).

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CVNA.png

Related News:
American Airlines Shares Lifted By Air Travel Demand Data
RBC Raises TripAdvisor’s PT On Improving Demand Outlook
UBS Lifts United Parcel’s PT On ‘Favorable’ Pricing Environment

You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Smart Investor Newsletter 35% return over the S&P 500 YTD
A look into the portfolios of the top 25 analysts on Wall Street

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts