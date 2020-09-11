Chewy 2Q Sales Spike 47%; Shares Fall

Amit Singh- September 11, 2020, 2:59 AM EDT

Chewy saw its 2Q revenues soar 47% to $1.70 billion year-over-year, as the pet product retailer managed to attract demand during the pandemic. The company’s quarterly sales surpassed analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

Despite upbeat 2Q performance, shares of Chewy fell 2.7% in the extended trading session on Thursday. According to a CNBC report, investors were unimpressed with the company’s lower-than-expected net sales per active customer data. Net sales per active customer amounted to $356 in the reported quarter while analysts were expecting $365. (See CHWY stock analysis on TipRanks).

Chewy (CHWY) posted an adjusted EPS of $0.01, which compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $0.10 as well as the Street consensus of a loss of $0.15.

Furthermore, the company raised its full-year 2020 revenue guidance range to $6.775-$6.825 billion from the earlier projection of $6.55-$6.65 billion. For 3Q, the pet product retailer anticipates revenues between $1.70 billion and $1.72 billion.

Ahead of the earnings, Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan raised the stock’s price target on September 8 to $55 (7.9% downside potential) and reiterated a Hold rating. Citing continued strength in online spending on pet products, Mathivanan had expected the company would surpass its 2Q guidance.

Currently, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. The Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on 7 Buys and 3 Holds. With shares up nearly 106% year-to-date, the average price target of $60.88 implies modest upside potential of about 2% to current levels.

