Cassava Introduces Clinical Website to Aid Phase 3 Simufilam Study

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) has introduced a new clinical website, www.Rethink-ALZ.com. The website aims to increase visibility and information for potential participants in the Phase 3 safety and efficacy studies of oral simufilam, designed to treat mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Shares of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company gained 1.4% on Thursday, and a further 1.2% in the after-hours to close at $44.70.

The Website

The website first gives patients or caregivers a pre-qualification questionnaire for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, to check whether they are eligible to participate in the study. On confirmation, the individual will be guided to select their nearest clinical investigational site.

Chief Clinical Development Officer at Cassava Sciences, James Kupiec, MD, said, “I think clinical sites around the country are quite excited by the potential of oral simufilam to impact Alzheimer’s disease. Rethink-ALZ.com is dedicated to enhance patient experience and enrollment for both of our on-going Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease.”

Analyst’s View

Recently, B. Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $108 (144.4% upside potential).

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 4 unanimous Buys. The Cassava price target stands at $159.25 and implies upside potential of 260.4% to current levels. Meanwhile, shares of the company have gained 492.4% over the past year.

News Sentiment

News Sentiment for Cassava is Neutral based on 17 articles over the past seven days. About half the articles have Bullish sentiment, compared to a sector average of 60%, and the remaining half have Bearish Sentiment, compared to a sector average of 40%.

