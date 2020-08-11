Casper Sleep Beats 2Q Revenues; Shares Dip Over 10%

Amit Singh- August 11, 2020, 11:58 AM EDT

Casper Sleep posted a 2Q loss of $0.61 per share versus analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.76 per share. Meanwhile, its revenues of $110.2 million also came ahead of Street estimates of $104.8 million, driven by increased e-commerce sales which offset the impact of store closures related to COVID-19 restrictions. Casper Sleep shares are down over 10%.

Casper Sleep’s (CSPR) 2Q revenue rose 16% year-over-year, wherein its Direct-to-consumer revenues grew 5% while retail partnership revenues jumped 61.1% from the year-ago quarter. 2Q net loss of $0.61 per share also improved from year-ago loss of $2.56 per share due to higher gross margin and improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

Casper Sleep CEO Philip Krim said: “We achieved record e-commerce revenues in Q2 while making significant progress toward profitability, which is well ahead of our expectations. Our adaptable multi-channel business has allowed us to continue to meet the needs of more consumers and capture market share in a challenging environment.”

Ahead of the 2Q results, Citigroup analyst Nicholas Jones had raised the stock’s price target to $12 (25.3% upside potential) from $8 to reflect “peer multiple expansion”. He maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Currently, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. The Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on 3 Buys and 2 Holds. The average price target of $9.10 implies downside potential of about 5%. (See CSPR stock analysis on TipRanks).

Related News:
American Airlines Shares Lifted By Air Travel Demand Data
RBC Raises TripAdvisor’s PT On Improving Demand Outlook
UBS Lifts United Parcel’s PT On ‘Favorable’ Pricing Environment

You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Smart Investor Newsletter 35% return over the S&P 500 YTD
A look into the portfolios of the top 25 analysts on Wall Street

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts