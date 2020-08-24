Boeing Develops Hand-Held UV Wand To Sanitize Cockpits, Cabins – Report

Boeing Co. is reportedly working on a hand-held wand that emits ultraviolet light to neutralize bacteria and viruses, part of a suite of methods to disinfect flight deck surfaces and controls, as well as surfaces throughout the cabin.

Boeing (BA) shares are rising 1.1% to $169.27 in Monday’s pre-market trading. As the airline industry prepares for a gradual travel recovery, concerns by airline workers and passengers about the spread of COVID-19 has fueled a rush by companies to roll out new technology for aircraft sanitization.

The wand would eliminate the need for using alcohol or other disinfectants that could damage sensitive electronic equipment, Rae Lutters, chief engineer for Boeing’s ecoDemonstrator program, told a media briefing reported by Reuters.

Boeing is looking at licensing the technology and hiring third-party companies in the fall to begin manufacturing the wands for commercial use, it said.

The planemaker has been working on the technology with 13 different airlines. Kevin Callahan, a Boeing technical fellow leading testing of the wand prototype, cited “very strong interest” as carriers think about restoring confidence in flying as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Under heightened cleaning practices, many airlines have started using electrostatic disinfectants, which kill viruses on contact, as well as an anti-microbial spray that forms a coating for 30 days.

Boeing is also testing an anti-microbial coating for aircraft surfaces.

Shares in BA have plunged 49% year-to-date as the coronavirus travel restrictions have resulted in a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services Boeing customers need over the next few years. As such, global airlines suffering billions of dollars in losses have been seeking to cancel or delay some of the orders they have with Boeing.

Cowen & Co analyst Cai Rumohr earlier this month reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $150 price target (about 11% downside potential), while saying that aircraft deliveries remain depressed even though some COVID-19-related travel restrictions have eased. (See BA stock analysis on TipRanks)

“Customer deferrals remain the key issue as customers push out accepting 787 deliveries given international travel remains depressed,” Rumohr wrote in a note to investors.

The rest of the Street has a cautiously optimistic Moderate Buy consensus on the stock. That’s with a $187.63 average analyst price target (12% upside potential).

