AT&T Mulls Sale Of DirecTV Stake – Report

Sharon Wrobel- November 4, 2020, 4:04 AM EDT

AT&T is in talks with private-equity firms, including Apollo Management, to sell a significant minority stake in its pay-TV businesses, including DirecTV, CNBC reported.

According to the report, AT&T Now and U-Verse pay-TV businesses are also on the shelf. Final bids are due in early December. As part of a potential deal, AT&T (T) would shift legacy assets off the wireless carrier’s balance sheet, CNBC said.

Although valuations haven’t yet been determined, a deal may value DirecTV at less than $15 billion including debt, according to the report. AT&T bought DirecTV in 2015 for $67 billion including debt. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, AT&T would retain majority economic ownership of the businesses, and would maintain ownership of U-verse infrastructure, including plants and fiber.

The buyer would control the pay-TV distribution operations and consolidate the business on its books. The deal could include 30% to 49% of the combined pay-TV distribution businesses, according to the report.

The deal talks come as AT&T has been under pressure from investors, including activist hedge fund Elliott Management, to sell assets after buying DirecTV and then spending more than $100 billion on Time Warner.

Shares in AT&T have plunged 30% year-to-date, and the stock has a cautious Hold analyst consensus. That’s with 5 Hold ratings, 3 Sell ratings and 6 Buy ratings. Meanwhile, the average analyst price target of $31.55 indicates 15% upside potential lies ahead.

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth recently reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, saying that AT&T’s strong gains in wireless subscribers, together with the ongoing 5G network rollout and dividend commitment, continue to make it a compelling opportunity.

“While the current COVID-19 pandemic economic outlook creates ongoing uncertainty, AT&T’s wireless and wireline services helped overcome weaknesses in other business lines as consumer and business connectivity remains key in helping to manage a remote and distributed workforce,” Feinseth wrote in a note to investors. “AT&T is also a defensive play in any market selloff: we believe further upside exists from current levels and continue to recommend purchase, viewing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity.” (See T stock analysis on TipRanks)

Related News:
Tencent Music Deepens Merlin Partnership, Adding WeSing Karaoke
Tupperware Nabs $275M Loan To Boost Capital Structure; Stock Up 258% YTD
Estée Lauder Beats Q1 Forecasts On Strength in Skincare, Asia Pacific

You May Also Like
Insiders
Top Smart Score
Top 25 Analysts

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts