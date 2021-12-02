Array Technologies Prices Upsized Senior Unsecured Notes

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) revealed to have priced an upsized offering of $375 million 1% convertible senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private offering to eligible purchasers. The offering is expected to close on December 3, 2021.

The initial conversion rate has been fixed at 41.9054 shares of Array’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents a premium of 32.5% over Array’s common stock price on November 30, 2021. The notes will mature on December 1, 2028. (See Array stock chart on TipRanks)

Backed by the additional proceeds, Array plans to issue lesser Series A Preferred Shares in order to finance cash consideration for the STI Acquisition. Also, the initial purchasers have an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The net proceeds from the offering is expected to be about $356.9 million. Array plans to use a portion of proceeds, cash on hand, borrowings under its revolving credit facility and issued preferred stocks to pay cash consideration for its previously announced STI Acquisition.

