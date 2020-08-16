Apple Could Deliver Double-Digit Services Growth, Says 5-Star Analyst

Bernstein expects Apple’s services segment to generate double-digit revenue growth for at least 2 to 3 years as other parts of the tech giant’s business may grow at a slower pace.

Nonetheless, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi reiterated a Hold rating on Apple (AAPL) with a price target of $400 (13% downside potential) .

“While we see many of Apple’s existing businesses (e.g. App Store, iCloud, and Apple Music) decelerating to high single digit growth as incremental penetration/increased ARPU [average revenue per user] becomes more challenging, we believe there is significant runway (to $7-12B in annual revenues) from Apple’s new services, which could be 300 – 600 bps accretive to the topline per annum… although execution is imperative,” Sacconaghi wrote in a note to investors.

Last week, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $440 (4.3% downside potential). The analyst expects Apple to “modestly outperform the broader market,” and sees higher revenue growth into FY22 as iPhone X users upgrade.

Currently, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. The Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on 22 Buys, 7 Holds, and 2 Sells. The average price target of $433.54 implies downside potential of about 5.7%. (See AAPL stock analysis on TipRanks).

