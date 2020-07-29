AMD Gains 10% In After-Hours on 2Q Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 10.3% in after-hours on Tuesday, thanks to the better-than-expected 2Q earnings and upbeat guidance. Its earnings of $0.18 per share marked a whopping 125% year-over-year growth and beat analysts’ estimates of $0.16.

Revenues grew 26% to $1.93 billion year-over-year and surpassed Street estimates of $1.86 billion. Strong chip demand by PC manufacturers and data center operators drove AMD’s 2Q revenues and earnings.

The company raised its full-year revenue growth outlook. It now expects revenues to increase by 32% in 2020 compared with its earlier expectations of 25% growth.

Following the financial results, Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar raised the stock’s price target to $82 (21% upside potential) from $60 and maintained a Buy rating. Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer increased the price target to $75 (11% upside potential) from $33, while reiterating a Hold.

On July 27, Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya ramped up the stock’s price target to $77 from $65 and reiterated a Buy rating. Arya believes Intel’s (INTC) 7-nanometer product delay “could accelerate AMD market share gains back toward their historical peaks of 20% for PC and 25% servers, up from 17% and 10%, today.”

Overall, AMD has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus. The average price target of $63.56 implies 6% downside potential in the coming 12 months. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks).

Related News:

Intel Faces Analysts’ Wrath, Stock Slips Over 16%

AMD Biggest Beneficiary of Intel’s 7nm Delay, Says 5-Star Analyst

AMD Surges To 52-Week High On Intel’s Woes