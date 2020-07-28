Amazon Shares Rise As Analysts See More Upside

Amazon (AMZN) rose 1.5% on Monday after Merill Lynch and Wells Fargo, among others, lifted the price target on the stock. The analysts’ optimism comes ahead of the company’s 2Q earnings on July 30. Amazon has benefited from an online user boom helping its shares surge over 65% so far this year.

Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post raised the price target to $3,280 (7.4% upside potential) from $3,000. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald hiked it to $3,600 from $3,000.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter lifted the price target to $3,500 from $3,050. Pachter believes that “Covid-19 and the stay-at-home response for many consumers should result in substantial revenue upside in Q2, with the company’s burgeoning grocery business likely a key driver.” Further, Pachter added, “We expect many consumers to remain reticent to return to normal consumption patterns so long as the threat of infection is meaningful.”

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju increased the price target to $3,400 from $2,760, while Telsey Advisory analyst Joe Feldman raised it to $3,600 from $2,800.

Currently, the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock. The Strong Buy analyst consensus is based on 37 Buys and 2 Holds. The average price target of $3,194.22 implies an upside potential of 4.6%. (See AMZN stock analysis on TipRanks).

Related News:

AMD Biggest Beneficiary of Intel’s 7nm Delay, Says 5-Star Analyst

Intel Faces Analysts’ Wrath, Stock Slips Over 16%

Verizon (VZ) Stock Looks Attractive After Earnings, Says 5-Star Analyst