Amazon Launches Brand-Streaming Product Using Twitch Technology

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is launching a new product called Amazon Interactive Video Service (IVS) for brands and corporations.

IVS will serve as a sort of brand-streaming channel that takes its strategy from Amazon’s popular online video game streaming site, Twitch. Clients will be able to create their own channel and then use any standard streaming software to display live video. The central idea is for a company to form their own fanbase around its brand by providing a place for customers to go to other than just a company website. Amazon’s strategy not only emulates online game streaming it also uses the same technology.

The company stated in a July 15 press release that it is “a new fully managed service that makes it easy to set up live, interactive video streams for a web or mobile application in just a few minutes. Amazon IVS uses the same technology that powers Twitch.”

Many companies typically use streaming for videoconferencing or keynote product reveals. Amazon, however, wants to provide a more personalized marketing experience with say perhaps, a company spokesperson or CEO having the opportunity to directly engage with its customer-base through video.

“Customers have been asking to use Twitch’s video streaming technology on their own platforms for a range of use-cases like education, retail, sports, fitness, and more,” according to Amazon IVS General Manager Martin Hess. He added, “Now with Amazon IVS, customers can leverage the same innovative technology that has taken Twitch over a decade to build and refine. Any developer can build an interactive live streaming experience into their own application without having to manage the underlying video infrastructure.”

Amazon highlighted the ease at which a company can choose to use a channel on their website or app without too much technical difficulty.

In a separate, July 15 blog post, Amazon Principal Developer Advocate Martin Beeby showed a demonstration of the product saying, “IVS allows you to add live video directly into your own apps and websites. If you are anything like me, you are going to be blown away by how simple the team have made it to integrate interactive, low latency, live video into an application.”

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak on July 16 raised his 2020 and 2021 revenue estimates by 6% for each year, expecting the online retail giant to continue to drive, and benefit from, U.S. e-commerce growth. He maintained a Buy rating on Amazon’s stock and raised his price target from $2,800 to $3450 which implies 17% upside potential.

Amazon’s stock is up 60% year-to-date with a Strong Buy analyst consensus that breaks down into 37 Buy ratings versus 2 Hold ratings and 1 Sell rating. The $2980 average price target suggests 1% upside potential for the shares in the coming 12 months. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks).

