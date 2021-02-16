ACI Teams Up With Auriga For Self-Service Banking Platform; Street Says Buy

ACI Worldwide has partnered with Auriga to launch a self-service banking platform and a next-generation ATM, which will include mobile and internet banking.

ACI is a provider of real-time digital payment and software solutions while Auriga provides omni-channel banking and payment systems.

As a part of the collaboration, ACI’s (ACIW) enterprise payments platform will be integrated with Auriga’s banking solution, WinWebServer (WWS). ACI’s enterprise payments platform will provide banks with self-service banking that will merge physical and digital channels into a secure technology platform.

ACI Worldwide’s chief product officer, Jeremy Wilmot said, “The pandemic has changed, among other things, the way consumers bank. It has also accelerated the digital transformation journey for banks—ensuring accessibility to banking services around the world. ACI’s partnership with Auriga will deliver more self-service banking options for consumers that will drive the digital banking experience forward.” (See ACI Worldwide stock analysis on TipRanks)

“A digital-first company with a strong reputation in omni-channel banking, Auriga’s partnership with ACI will help meet the growing global demand for next-generation ATM capabilities.” Wilmot added.

Compass Point analyst Michael Del Grosso last month reiterated a Buy rating and a $46 price target on the stock.

Del Grosso said, “…we believe that ACI is one of the most compelling longer-term stories within the payments industry given its attractive end-markets and diversified customer base. We believe the best way to think about ACI and its solutions is as an arms dealer to the entire payments industry through its switching software.”

The rest of the Street is firmly in line with Del Grosso’s bullish outlook with a Strong Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 5 unanimous Buys. The average analyst price target of $46.60 implies about 13% upside potential to current levels.

Related News:

Siemens Healthineers’ $16.4B Takeover Of Varian To Win EU Clearance – Report

Google Clinches Content Licensing Deal With Australia’s Seven West

Microsoft Showed Interest In Pinterest Takeover – Report