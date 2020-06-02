Zynga (ZNGA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Zynga (ZNGA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.66, close to its 52-week high of $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 79.3% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynga with a $9.25 average price target.

Based on Zynga’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $404 million and GAAP net loss of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $265 million and had a GAAP net loss of $129 million.

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

