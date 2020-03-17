Zynga (ZNGA) Receives a New Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Zynga (ZNGA) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Axon Enterprise, and Turtle Beach.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynga with a $7.99 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.42 and a one-year low of $5.16. Currently, Zynga has an average volume of 20.21M.

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook.

