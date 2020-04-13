Zynga (ZNGA) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Alex Giaimo maintained a Buy rating on Zynga (ZNGA) on April 8 and set a price target of $8.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.91.

Giaimo has an average return of 9.2% when recommending Zynga.

According to TipRanks.com, Giaimo is ranked #2605 out of 6357 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynga with a $7.78 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.43 and a one-year low of $5.22. Currently, Zynga has an average volume of 22.51M.

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

