Zynga (ZNGA) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Zynga (ZNGA) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.0% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Zynga has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.38, a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Zynga’s market cap is currently $11.53B and has a P/E ratio of -25.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.10.

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

