Zynga (ZNGA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and KeyBanc gave Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on Zynga today and set a price target of $7.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.63, close to its 52-week high of $6.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Uber Technologies, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynga with a $7.46 average price target, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Based on Zynga’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $230 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $559K.

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook.

