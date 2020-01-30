Zynga (ZNGA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and KeyBanc gave Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Zynga today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 52.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynga is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.92 and a one-year low of $4.44. Currently, Zynga has an average volume of 13.91M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook.

Read More on ZNGA: