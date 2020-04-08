Zynex (ZYXI) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex (ZYXI), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $16.17 average price target, which is a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Zynex’s market cap is currently $395.8M and has a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.81.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZYXI in relation to earlier this year.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.