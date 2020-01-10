Zynex (ZYXI) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex (ZYXI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.77.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 82.2% when recommending Zynex.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #612 out of 5791 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $12.00 average price target, which is a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.10 and a one-year low of $2.86. Currently, Zynex has an average volume of 345.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZYXI in relation to earlier this year.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.