Zynex (ZYXI) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR assigned a Hold rating to Zynex (ZYXI), with a price target of $28.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $26.42 average price target, a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.73 and a one-year low of $7.28. Currently, Zynex has an average volume of 1.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZYXI in relation to earlier this year.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.