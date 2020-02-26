Zynex (ZYXI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex (ZYXI), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.72, close to its 52-week high of $14.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $16.38 average price target, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.10 and a one-year low of $4.25. Currently, Zynex has an average volume of 304K.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.