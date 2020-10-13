Zynex (ZYXI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex (ZYXI) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 37.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $25.13 average price target, a 65.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.73 and a one-year low of $7.51. Currently, Zynex has an average volume of 996.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

