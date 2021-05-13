Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 34.4% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.25, implying a 94.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.71 million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal pharmaceutically-produced cannabinoid treatments for rare and near-rare neurological and psychiatric, or neuropsychiatric, disorders in patients with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded by Audra L. Stinchcomb on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, PA.

