Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.93, close to its 52-week low of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.7% and a 31.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

Based on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.79 million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal pharmaceutically-produced cannabinoid treatments for rare and near-rare neurological and psychiatric, or neuropsychiatric, disorders in patients with high unmet medical needs.