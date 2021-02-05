Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on April 18, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 52.4% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Bioxcel Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.67, which is a 96.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $102.7M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.54.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal pharmaceutically-produced cannabinoid treatments for rare and near-rare neurological and psychiatric, or neuropsychiatric, disorders in patients with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded by Audra L. Stinchcomb on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, PA.

