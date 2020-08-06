Zymeworks (ZYME) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating on Zymeworks (ZYME) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zymeworks with a $49.63 average price target.

Based on Zymeworks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.27 million and GAAP net loss of $31.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.64 million.

Zymeworks, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani, and Andrew S. Wright on September 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.