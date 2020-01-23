Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kamran Hossain maintained a Hold rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) on January 21 and set a price target of CHF405.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $421.20, equals to its 52-week high of $421.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1489 out of 5858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $410.40, implying a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF385.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zurich Insurance Group’s market cap is currently $61.08B and has a P/E ratio of 15.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.88.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses.