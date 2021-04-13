Zuora (ZUO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Hold rating to Zuora (ZUO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.46, close to its 52-week high of $17.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 70.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zuora with a $19.50 average price target, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Zuora’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $79.29 million and GAAP net loss of $18.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.75 million.

Zuora, Inc. operates as an online subscription billing and management platform. The firm’s products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ and Zuora Collect. Its Central Platform is composed of six core engines: Pricing Engine, Subscription Orders Engine, Rating Engine, Global Payments Engine, Subscription Metrics and Subscription Accounting Engine. It also offers traditional ERP software, such as Oracle Corporation and SAP AG. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.