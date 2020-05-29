Zumiez (ZUMZ) Receives a Hold from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Hold rating on Zumiez (ZUMZ), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 56.7% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Zumiez has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.80.

The company has a one-year high of $35.68 and a one-year low of $13.13. Currently, Zumiez has an average volume of 444.6K.

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. It also offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion on July 3, 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.